Suicide Prevention: How & Where To Get Help

Depression is a tough subject. Suicide is even harder.
With stigma surrounding mental illness, many people don’t get the help they need, and a victim’s loved ones often don’t realize that things are wrong until it’s too late.
The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention revealed that 44,193 Americans commit suicide every year, and it’s become the 10th largest cause of death in the US.
This has to change.
If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or another mental illness, you should call 911, text START to 741-741, or call 1-800-273-8255 (The National Suicide Prevention Hotline).
Resources
American Foundation For Suicide Prevention
Depression And Bipolar Support Alliance
National Alliance Of Mental Illness
National Institute Of Mental Health
Suicide Prevention Resource Center
Teen Line Suicide Prevention Center
Remember: people do care and there are resources to help you get through whatever you are feeling.