Suicide Prevention: How & Where To Get Help

Depression is a tough subject. Suicide is even harder.

With stigma surrounding mental illness, many people don’t get the help they need, and a victim’s loved ones often don’t realize that things are wrong until it’s too late.

The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention revealed that 44,193 Americans commit suicide every year, and it’s become the 10th largest cause of death in the US.

This has to change.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or another mental illness, you should call 911, text START to 741-741, or call 1-800-273-8255 (The National Suicide Prevention Hotline).

Resources

American Foundation For Suicide Prevention

Depression And Bipolar Support Alliance

Feeling Kinda Blue

Hello Fund

Help Guide

It Gets Better Project

Jed Foundation

MentalHealth.Gov

National Alliance Of Mental Illness

National Institute Of Mental Health

Suicide Prevention Line

Suicide Prevention Resource Center

The Trevor Project

Teen Line Suicide Prevention Center

Remember: people do care and there are resources to help you get through whatever you are feeling.