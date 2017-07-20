Teen Viral Singer Greyson Chance Comes Out As Gay

Do you remember Greyson Chance‘s cover of “Paparazzi” that went viral in 2010?
Well, the singer is all grown up now, and he’s revealed something very personal: he’s gay.
According to the Huffington Post, the 19-year-old singer revealed the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, July 19th.
The decision to write this came after I received a message from a brave individual. Such message inspired me to shed light on an aspect of my private life which I have kept distant from my career in music. I came to fully recognize that I was gay when I was sixteen. I decided not to publicize my sexuality largely due to a matter of privacy, as I was still trying to find comfort and confidence within my own skin. Further, I always found conversations regarding music, politics, art, books – and the greatness of Nas’ catalog – to be far more interesting than what type of guy I was into. This is still true today. While this message is most definitely overdue, I encourage anyone who is navigating their sexuality to devote as much time as they need to the process of finding self-confidence, self-acceptance, and self-love. Hell, for me, it took years to write this message. Nevertheless, I figured now was the time to let a few more friends know that I am happy, I am here for you, and I am proud of who I am. Cheers -G
Good for you, Greyson! We wish you the best with all your endeavors!