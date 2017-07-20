Teen Viral Singer Greyson Chance Comes Out As Gay

Do you remember Greyson Chance‘s cover of “Paparazzi” that went viral in 2010?

Well, the singer is all grown up now, and he’s revealed something very personal: he’s gay.

According to the Huffington Post, the 19-year-old singer revealed the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, July 19th.

Good for you, Greyson! We wish you the best with all your endeavors!