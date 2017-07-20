baseball, sports, value, deal, oakland A's, giants, dodgers

Tickets To A MLB Game Are A Bargain.

July 20, 2017 6:45 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Baseball, deal, dodgers, Giants, Oakland A's, Sports, value

The personal finance website ValuePenguin.com crunched some numbers and figured out that going to see Major League Baseball games is the best sports value around.

They found that a person making the average U.S. salary would have to work only 4.5 hours to take a family of three to a Major League Baseball game. That includes the national average of $31 for a ticket, plus three hot dogs, two beers and one soda.

Compare that to the NBA, which charges fans an average of $56 for a ticket – and NFL games with an average cost of $86 per ticket.

Of course, not all teams in Major League Baseball are created equal.

Baseball fans can see an Oakland A’s game for as little as 3.2 hours of work, while the most expensive team to watch is the Cubs, at 7.2 hours.

Check out the full story by clicking here.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live