Tickets To A MLB Game Are A Bargain.

The personal finance website ValuePenguin.com crunched some numbers and figured out that going to see Major League Baseball games is the best sports value around.

They found that a person making the average U.S. salary would have to work only 4.5 hours to take a family of three to a Major League Baseball game. That includes the national average of $31 for a ticket, plus three hot dogs, two beers and one soda.

Compare that to the NBA, which charges fans an average of $56 for a ticket – and NFL games with an average cost of $86 per ticket.

Of course, not all teams in Major League Baseball are created equal.

Baseball fans can see an Oakland A’s game for as little as 3.2 hours of work, while the most expensive team to watch is the Cubs, at 7.2 hours.

