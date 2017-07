Yikes!

Beyonce’s Instragram was hacked!

The hacker posted two videos, one of Blue dancing and the other with Michelle Obama. Sounds tame right?

Well, the hacker recently posted another Instragram photo/blog, saying:

“Thank God I didn’t post the REAL good videos. The ones with the twins included. I was going to see if those first two stayed private for the night before I posted more…”

