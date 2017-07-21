Hang With Damian Jr. Gong Marley In The Wingstop Sound Stage!

July 21, 2017 5:00 PM
Filed Under: Concerts, Contests, Damian Jr. Gong Marley, Damian Marley, Interviews, Music, Sacramento, Wingstop, Wingstop Sound Stage

Come hang out with Reggae royalty this week! Damian Jr. Gong Marley is coming to Sacramento on Friday, July 28th!

He’s stopping by the Wingstop Sound Stage and YOU could be there too!

Hit us up in our DM this weekend for your chance to win admission for two!

Listen to 1025 at 7AM, 11AM, 5PM, and 7PM and text in the code word to win! Can’t text? You can also enter by clicking here. When entering online use short code 41025 and enter the keyword that was announced.

To see a complete set of contest rules, go HERE.

Stay tuned for our LIVE STREAM Friday, July 28th at 3pm!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live