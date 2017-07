There’s word that Kris Jenner may be managing OJ Simpson when’s he’s paroled from prison and that he may be getting a reality show, too…

Mediatkeout.com says: “Kris Jenner has been actively negotiating to MANAGE OJ – and get him a new show on E! Network.”

The also posted a pic of OJ wearing a fresh pair of $1,200 Yeezy’s that claim came from the Kardashian family.

If OJ got a reality show, would YOU watch it?