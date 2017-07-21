Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Splattered With Blood In Bizarre Vegas Outing [PIC]

Jersey Shore cast member Ronnie had a very bloody outing in Vegas last night. Unfortunately, no one knows what exactly happened……

TMZ has revealed the reality star was caught by paparazzi wandering around the Venetian Hotel covered in blood. He also had a plastic bag wrapped around his hand.

A woman was also accompanying him, and she was sprayed with blood as well. While it didn’t appear the blood was from a fight between the two, it didn’t appear she was happy with whatever had happened.

Security was also caught flanking the pair as they left the hotel, but it was not clear if Ronnie needed protection or if he was being thrown out.

