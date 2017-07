The three finalists have been announced for Lay’s 2017 Do Us A Flavor competition: Everything Bagel, Crispy Tacos, and Fried Green Tomatoes.

The three finalists will have their flavors voted on and the winner will walk away with one million bucks. Voting begins on July 24th and will end October 8th. You can vote at lays.com or on social media with the hashtag #SweepstakesEntry and your choice of #VoteEverythingBagel, #VoteFriedGreenTomato, or #VoteCrispyTaco.