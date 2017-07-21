Must See: Former McDonalds Employee Tweets Pics Of Uncleaned Ice Cream Machine, Disgusting! [PHOTOS]

July 21, 2017 12:07 PM
Have you ever seen the movie Half Baked? When the character Scarface quits his job at a fast food joint, he goes on rant that pretty much says “F you, I’m out!”

Something similar happened to a former McDonalds employee, named Nick, who was recently fired. Instead of putting on a heated show, however, he took to twitter to post pics of uncleaned material at the restaurant.

Others took to twitter as well in response:

Talk about an uprising against the Golden Arches!

You can see more pictures at FoodBeast.

