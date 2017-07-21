See Why Queen Latifah Will Never Die In Another Movie [VIDEO]

Queen Latifah says that she puts a “death clause” in her movie contracts and that we’ll never see her die on the big screen again – and the reason is pretty brilliant.

Queen explained to Seth Myers:

“I put a death clause in my contract right after that movie. I was like ‘wait a minute, I’m starting to die too good in these movies and if I die I can’t be in the sequel.”

It’s true! She can never be in a sequel to “Set It off” because she dies in the first one. We think her “death clause” is a smart idea! Get that money, Queen La!