mcdonalds, fries, addictive

The Scientific Reason Why McDonald’s French Fries Are So Addictive!

July 21, 2017 6:07 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: addictive, Fries, McDonalds
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Deep down, you kind of already knew this . . . but McDonald’s does WEIRD STUFF to their fries to get you addicted to them.

According to the website Foodbeast.com, the reason that McDonald’s fries are addictive is because they’re coated in BEEF FLAVORING.  That makes them activate your “umami” taste buds along with your salt taste buds, which hooks you.

By the way, that also means the fries aren’t vegan-friendly.  Not because that beef flavor comes from beef . . . no, that would make too much sense.  It’s because the beef flavor comes partially from milk.  Of course it does.

Check out the full article here.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live