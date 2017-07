The summer of rosé continues … Now there is Rosé Wine Jelly to up your PB&J game.

Etsy shop Drunk Jelly makes seven wine-flavored jellies – Rosé, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Moscato, Merlot, Pinot Grigio, and Cabernet Sauvignon.

The jellies are non-alcoholic … but there’s no reason you can’t enjoy a glass of rosé with your rose PB&J sandwich.

