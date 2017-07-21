Usher Faces New Lawsuit For Exposing Woman To STD

July 21, 2017 4:20 PM
Filed Under: Herpes, lawsuit, STD, Usher, Woman
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 22: Singer Usher attends JDRF LA's IMAGINE Gala to benefit type 1 diabetes research at The Beverly Hilton on April 22, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for JDRF )

This Usher sex scandal will just not go away!

After learning Wednesday that the rapper paid a woman $1.1 million for supposedly spreading the herpes virus to her, someone has jumped in with a lawsuit.

According to TMZ, this lady and Usher hooked up in Atlanta on April 16 at her home. She says there was some heavy petting, some kissing, and she performed oral sex on him. They eventually had intercourse, and she says he wore a condom.

However, she stated they had sex again 12 days later in a New Orleans hotel room and they did NOT use a condom.

TMZ has the full story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live