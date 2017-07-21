Usher Faces New Lawsuit For Exposing Woman To STD

This Usher sex scandal will just not go away!

After learning Wednesday that the rapper paid a woman $1.1 million for supposedly spreading the herpes virus to her, someone has jumped in with a lawsuit.

According to TMZ, this lady and Usher hooked up in Atlanta on April 16 at her home. She says there was some heavy petting, some kissing, and she performed oral sex on him. They eventually had intercourse, and she says he wore a condom.

However, she stated they had sex again 12 days later in a New Orleans hotel room and they did NOT use a condom.

