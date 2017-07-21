WATCH: Halle Berry Calls Out Fellow Actors At Comic-Con, Chugs Whole Glass Of Whiskey

July 21, 2017 4:52 PM
Filed Under: Halle Berry, San Diego, Comic-Con, Whiskey, Chugs, Kingsman: The Golden Circle
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 03: Presenter Halle Berry speaks onstage at the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on June 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Chrysalis Butterfly Ball)

There’s always testosterone looming around when people talk about drinking. Men will sometimes state that they can hold their liquor more than women.

Well, actress Halle Berry laid that argument to rest.

During their panel to promote their latest spy film Kingsman: The Golden Circle at San Diego Comic-Con Thursday, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges, Colin Firth, Taron Egerton, Pedro Pascal and, of course, Halle Berry each took a drink of whiskey.

Tatum poured Berry her drink. And while most cast members took about a shot of whiskey, Berry outdid them all by apparently chugging an entire pint of whiskey.

Complex Pop Culture tweeted a video from the crowd.

The whole time you watch it you can’t help but yell “chug! chug! chug!”

You can see pictures and more videos at Fox5 News.

