WATCH: Halle Berry Calls Out Fellow Actors At Comic-Con, Chugs Whole Glass Of Whiskey

There’s always testosterone looming around when people talk about drinking. Men will sometimes state that they can hold their liquor more than women.

Well, actress Halle Berry laid that argument to rest.

During their panel to promote their latest spy film Kingsman: The Golden Circle at San Diego Comic-Con Thursday, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges, Colin Firth, Taron Egerton, Pedro Pascal and, of course, Halle Berry each took a drink of whiskey.

Tatum poured Berry her drink. And while most cast members took about a shot of whiskey, Berry outdid them all by apparently chugging an entire pint of whiskey.

Complex Pop Culture tweeted a video from the crowd.

HALLE BERRY CHUGGED HER DAMN WHISKEY 🥃pic.twitter.com/mPySdhQbNp — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) July 20, 2017

The whole time you watch it you can’t help but yell “chug! chug! chug!”

