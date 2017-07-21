WATCH: Kesha Breaks Down, Thanks Fans On Stage While Performing New Music

July 21, 2017 3:58 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 05: Kesha performs on stage at the National Night Of Laughter And Song event hosted by David Lynch Foundation at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on June 5, 2017 in Washington, DC.
(Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for David Lynch Foundation)

It’s been one legal battle after another for singer Kesha, one long road.

After filing a lawsuit in 2014 against music producer Dr. Luke, aka Lukasz Gottwald, claiming he sexually assaulted her and was verbally abusive, he countersuited and caused controversy.

Kesha dropped her lawsuit in 2016 to focus on her music but Dr. Luke is still ongoing and set for trial next year. Under the terms of her contract, Kesha is forced to record three more albums under Kemosabe Records before she can be released.

Throughout the legal battle, Kesha’s fans have rallied to her side, starting a campaign to “free” her from Dr. Luke’s grip and demonstrating outside of the court.

Evidence of her fans still standing up for her were shown at an Iowa show Thursday night.

Right before performing “Woman” live for the first time ever, the singer broke down crying on stage and began thanking fans as they cheered for her. After wiping her tears through a touching moment, she let the chords wail as she dazzled the crowd with her powerful new anthem.

Rainbow is her first studio album released in five years.

You can see the video on BuzzFeedWarning: Explicit lyrics in video.

