CNN is reporting that a woman has enlisted with other potential officers in hopes of becoming the first female Navy Seal ever.

The training is intense and the chances of her making it are still tough.

73 percent of aspiring SEALS and 63 percent of SWCC candidates fail to make the cut.

There are usually 1,000 candidates that start training every year & only 200-250 actually make it.

