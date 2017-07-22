Actor John Heard Dies At 72

July 22, 2017 9:05 AM
Filed Under: Home Alone, John Heard, Movies, RIP
HOLLYWOOD - NOVEMBER 09: SAG member De Wayne Williams (L) and actor John Heard arrive at the Screen Actors Guild & SAGIndie Breakthrough Filmmakers Party during AFI FEST 2010 presented by Audi held at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on November 9, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

John Heard is best remembered for playing the dad in Home Alone, and sadly, the world is saying goodbye to the actor.

According to Cosmopolitan, Heard was found dead in a hotel room in Palo Alto, California on Friday. The maid service discovered Heard and police pronounced him dead at the scene.

A spokesperson from the Palo Alto Police Department said “I can confirm that our officers responded with the fire department to a hotel in our city yesterday on a report of a person in need of medical aid. The person was determined to be deceased. While still under investigation, the death is not considered suspicious at this time.”

Heard had undergone back surgery and was at the hotel recovering.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live