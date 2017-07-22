Actor John Heard Dies At 72

John Heard is best remembered for playing the dad in Home Alone, and sadly, the world is saying goodbye to the actor.

According to Cosmopolitan, Heard was found dead in a hotel room in Palo Alto, California on Friday. The maid service discovered Heard and police pronounced him dead at the scene.

A spokesperson from the Palo Alto Police Department said “I can confirm that our officers responded with the fire department to a hotel in our city yesterday on a report of a person in need of medical aid. The person was determined to be deceased. While still under investigation, the death is not considered suspicious at this time.”

Heard had undergone back surgery and was at the hotel recovering.