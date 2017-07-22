Starbucks Hero Customer Fights Off Robber In Fresno [Surveillance Video]

From YouTube video description:

The Fresno Police Department on Friday released shocking surveillance video of a wild fight between a customer and a robbery suspect during an attempted robbery at a Starbucks.

During the July 20 incident, the customer, 58-year-old Cregg Jerri, attacked the suspect, Ryan Michael Florez, 30, from behind with a chair while he tried to rob the store. The two fought inside the store, stabbing each other with the Florez’s knife until he ran out of the door bloodied and fled in a vehicle.

Footage of the incident from security cameras inside the Starbucks show the entire ordeal.

The video begins Florez approaching the barista at the counter, demanding money with what witnesses said was a toy gun. He appears to be wearing a Transformers mask. Jerri was seated at the back of the store using his tablet when he notices what’s going on and approaches the counter.

Without warning, Jerri grabs a chair, turns the corner and starts striking Florez with it, knocking his mask off.

Florez was armed with a knife, which he brandished in his right hand. The scuffle continued to the back of the store where the two men disappear from camera view. Another camera angle shows the men fighting on the ground while employees look on.

Jerri repeatedly punches Florez when he reaches around and stabs Jerri with the knife. Jerri is able to pull the knife from Florez’s hand and continues fighting him on the ground, stabbing him with the weapon.

The two eventually let go of each other and Florez runs out of the door badly injured.

According to The Fresno Bee, Florez fled the store and hopped into a brown truck. He was apprehended by police 20 minutes later when they responded to a report of a bloody man nearby the Starbucks. Florez had initially told police he was bloody because he was the victim of a robbery, but his description and injuries match that of the robbery suspect.

Police said Florez was taken to a nearby hospital, and will be “recovering for a few days from stab wounds.” He will be charged with attempted armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon when he’s booked.

Jerri was taken to a hospital where he needed “a few staples” to close the stab wounds he suffered during the fight and is expected to be OK.

At a news conference when the video was released, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer called Jerri a “courageous hero” for putting his life on the line to stop the robbery.