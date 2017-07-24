18 Year-Old Arrested For Live Streaming Car Crash That Killed Her Sister [Video]

July 24, 2017 5:32 PM By Short-E
Merced County Sherriff

Obdulia Sanchez, an 18 year-old girl from Stockton has been arrested for the car crash that killed her younger 14 year-old sister.

Sanchez was live-streaming on Instagram before the crash, during the accident, and afterwards showing her sister’s dead body on camera.

You can watch the news report about the story in the video below.

Sanchez was arrested for vehicle manslaughter and a DUI after the accident that killed her sister.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE GRAPHIC VIDEO THAT OBDULIA SANCHEZ LIVE STREAMED 

Warning: Language & Graphic Content 18 & over 

Read more about this story here. 

 

