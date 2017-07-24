A Museum Of Early 2000’s Pop Culture Is Opening Up In NYC

July 24, 2017 6:57 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, Nicole Richie, Paris Hilton
If you love nostalgia then you’re gonna love this news!

Harpersbazzar is reporting that a museum is opening up in New York that’s featuring early 2000’s pop culture.

The Exhibition is called ‘Nicole Richie’s BBQ’ according to the Facebook event page which you can see here. 

There will be a lot of features from the era when Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, & Lindsay Lohan would go clubbing together.

Who could forget Nicole Richie & Paris Hilton on their TV show ‘The Simple Life’.

Read more about this exhibit here. 

