Accuser Ups The Ante, Now Wants $20 Million From Usher After Testing Positive For STD

After initially suing Usher for a little over $10 million for claiming she had unprotected sex with the rapper, a woman (who’s name is undisclosed) is upping the ante after receiving her test back…

…and yes, she is indeed infected with the herpes virus, TMZ broke the news Monday afternoon.

The woman says she was devastated when she got the results Saturday. The woman said she’d gone to get tested immediately after hearing reports Usher admitted in docs he has herpes simplex 2. Now she asking for $20 million for emotional harm, medical bills and punitive damages.

TMZ reached out to Usher’s group but has yet to receive word.