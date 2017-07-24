Accuser Ups The Ante, Now Wants $20 Million From Usher After Testing Positive For STD

July 24, 2017 3:48 PM
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 24: Recording artist Usher performs onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

After initially suing Usher for a little over $10 million for claiming she had unprotected sex with the rapper, a woman (who’s name is undisclosed) is upping the ante after receiving her test back…

…and yes, she is indeed infected with the herpes virus, TMZ broke the news Monday afternoon.

The woman says she was devastated when she got the results Saturday. The woman said she’d gone to get tested immediately after hearing reports Usher admitted in docs he has herpes simplex 2. Now she asking for $20 million for emotional harm, medical bills and punitive damages.

TMZ reached out to Usher’s group but has yet to receive word.

