Check Out ‘Catfish’ Star Nev Schulman’s Awesome Beach Wedding [Photos]

July 24, 2017 4:17 PM
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 06: Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo attend the "Our Dream Of Water" New York Premiere at Metrograph on March 6, 2017 in New York City.
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Congratulations to Nev Schulman, star of MTV‘s “Catfish: The TV Show,” and his longtime girlfriend Laura Perlongo for tying the knot Saturday at his father’s house in East Hampton, NY.

After having a beautiful ceremony on the beach the entire party went for a dip in the ocean. The reception apparently featured beach cabanas, a DJ, pizza, beer and glasses of rosé.

According to TMZ, Schulman’s costar and friend Max Joseph was on hand to give a speech. Right after, however, he busted out a pink inflatable flamingo and started the party off right in the water.

You can view the photo gallery on TMZ‘s page.

