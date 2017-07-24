Check Out ‘Catfish’ Star Nev Schulman’s Awesome Beach Wedding [Photos]

Congratulations to Nev Schulman, star of MTV‘s “Catfish: The TV Show,” and his longtime girlfriend Laura Perlongo for tying the knot Saturday at his father’s house in East Hampton, NY.

After having a beautiful ceremony on the beach the entire party went for a dip in the ocean. The reception apparently featured beach cabanas, a DJ, pizza, beer and glasses of rosé.

According to TMZ, Schulman’s costar and friend Max Joseph was on hand to give a speech. Right after, however, he busted out a pink inflatable flamingo and started the party off right in the water.

You can view the photo gallery on TMZ‘s page.