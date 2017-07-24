Fakes Signs Posted In Minneapolis That Warn People Of ‘Easily Startled’ Police

July 24, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: Fake Signs, Justine Damond, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Police
Police officers redirect traffic during a protest on July 17, 2017 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Demonstrations have taken place each day since a jury acquitted police officer Jeronimo Yanez in the shooting death of Philando Castile. Eighteen people were arrested Saturday after blocking a major highway in angry protests after a police officer was acquitted over the shooting of a black motorist whose last moments were captured on video. The area was bracing for further protests after Friday's acquittal of Yanez, 29, of all charges he faced in the death of 32-year-old Castile during a traffic stop in July 2016. / AFP PHOTO / STEPHEN MATUREN
(Photo credit STEPHEN MATUREN/AFP/Getty Images)

Controversy has grown in the city of Minneapolis after the fatal shooting of an Australian woman by a Minneapolis police officer.

This has turned to citizens creating two fake street signs that state “Warning: Twin Cities Police Easily Startled.” The signs have a picture of an officer with a gun in each raised hand, shooting in both directions.

According to the Star Tribune, the sign, which was still up at 8 p.m. Sunday, was one of at least two seen in the Twin Cities Sunday.

On July 15, Justine Damond was shot and killed by Mohamed Noor, a Minneapolis Police Department officer, after she had called 9-1-1 to report the possible assault of a female in an alley behind her house.

This has caused quite a stir as both Noor and his partner Matthew Harrity both had their body cameras switched off despite civilian contact.

You can see the photos of the sign at the Star Tribune‘s page.

