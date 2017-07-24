Fakes Signs Posted In Minneapolis That Warn People Of ‘Easily Startled’ Police

Controversy has grown in the city of Minneapolis after the fatal shooting of an Australian woman by a Minneapolis police officer.

This has turned to citizens creating two fake street signs that state “Warning: Twin Cities Police Easily Startled.” The signs have a picture of an officer with a gun in each raised hand, shooting in both directions.

According to the Star Tribune, the sign, which was still up at 8 p.m. Sunday, was one of at least two seen in the Twin Cities Sunday.

On July 15, Justine Damond was shot and killed by Mohamed Noor, a Minneapolis Police Department officer, after she had called 9-1-1 to report the possible assault of a female in an alley behind her house.

This has caused quite a stir as both Noor and his partner Matthew Harrity both had their body cameras switched off despite civilian contact.

You can see the photos of the sign at the Star Tribune‘s page.