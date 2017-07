Ever heard of coffee naps?

It could change your life.

A coffee nap is exactly what it sounds like: You drink a cup of coffee, then immediately take a nap. Yes, this sounds like opposite land, but here’s the deal: The caffeine in coffee doesn’t kick in for about 30 minutes, so if you nap right after you drink the coffee, the caffeine will kick in right when you wake up. Basically you get the benefits of a nap … and a jolt of caffeine. Win-win!

