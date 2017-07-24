Hilary Duff Robbed Of Thousands Of Dollars In Jewelry

July 24, 2017 9:48 AM By Nina
Filed Under: burglar, Hilary Duff, Jewelry
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Zimmermann)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A representative for Hilary Duff calls a burglary at the star’s Beverly Hills home “a scary and upsetting situation.”

Publicist Erica Gerard says Duff is thankful her family and staff weren’t hurt in the burglary last week, which was reported by TMZ on Sunday.

TMZ says Duff was vacationing in Canada at the time of the incident and the thieves made off with hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry. Los Angeles police would confirm only that a burglary took place in Duff’s neighborhood and that the owner was not home at the time.

Gerard says Duff “has a significant security team in place that will work with the authorities on this incident and handle security measures moving forward.”

The 29-year-old actress and singer stars on TV Land’s “Younger.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live