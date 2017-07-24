Justin Bieber Cancels Final Leg Of ‘Purpose’ Tour

Bieber is pulling the plug early on his worldwide “Purpose” tour with only 14 shows remaining, per TMZ.

Sources from the tour told TMZ that he was just “over it.” However, nothing official from Bieber or his crew has surfaced.

The tour started March 9 in Seattle and was on the final leg, with the next show this weekend in Arlington, TX. Denver, East Rutherford, NJ, the Rose Bowl in Pasadena and even Japan, Singapore and the Philippines were in the mix too.

Talk about a bummer for Bieber fans who were eager to see him.