Justin Bieber Cancels Final Leg Of ‘Purpose’ Tour

July 24, 2017 12:07 PM
MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 31: Justin Bieber performs poolside at Fontainebleau Miami Beachs New Years Eve Celebration at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on December 31, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida.
(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach)

Bieber is pulling the plug early on his worldwide “Purpose” tour with only 14 shows remaining, per TMZ.

Sources from the tour told TMZ that he was just “over it.” However, nothing official from Bieber or his crew has surfaced.

The tour started March 9 in Seattle and was on the final leg, with the next show this weekend in Arlington, TX. Denver, East Rutherford, NJ, the Rose Bowl in Pasadena and even Japan, Singapore and the Philippines were in the mix too.

Talk about a bummer for Bieber fans who were eager to see him.

