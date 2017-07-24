Katy Perry Hit in the Face with Basketball

"Be the ball they said, become one they said." July 24, 2017 3:01 PM
Filed Under: Katy Perry

By Abby Hassler

Katy Perry is not afraid to poke fun at herself, as seen in a recent Instagram post the singer shared to tease her upcoming “Swish Swish” music video.

Related: Katy Perry Brings Up Old Feud Again: ‘I Love Taylor Swift’

In the ridiculous photo, Perry is seen reacting to getting hit in the cheek with a basketball. She hilariously captioned the image, writing, “Be the ball they said, become one they said.”

There is currently no release date for the upcoming video.

Check out the photo below.

Be the ball they said, become one they said 🤦🏼‍♀️ #swishswish

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live