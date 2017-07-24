Must Read: This Drink May Help Protect Women In SoCal Bars

It looks like there’s a new drink in town at a Southern California bar. However, it doesn’t come with an ice-cold glass or even a thirst-quenching beverage.

When a girl asks the bartender for an “Angel Shot,” it means they’re in need of help in some form or another.

Patrick Molloy’s in Hermosa Beach is implementing a new system that’s been written on the women’s restroom walls, per ABC30‘s Amy Powell.

The codes are as follows:

Ordering an angel shot tells a server or bartender the woman needs an escort to her car.

Asking for an angel shot with lime means call the police.

An angel shot with ice or on the rocks is a request for an Uber or Lyft.

The system is designed to alert the bar’s staff without anyone else’s knowledge and is perfect for online dating.

“We can call the cops for you, we can do whatever you need to do to get you away from that situation that you’re not comfortable in,” Patrick Molloy’s bar manager Vi Nguyen told the news station.

Hermosa Beach police are aware of and fully support the program.