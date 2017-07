We’re not quite sure even Nicolas Cage knew what he was doing at this film festival…

According to TMZ, the actor was spotted at the 13th Eurasia International Film Festival in a very unique outfit.

In other news, Nicolas Cage is in Kazakhstan. pic.twitter.com/ceAk0ktgqy — Fabrice Deprez (@fabrice_deprez) July 23, 2017

Sporting a traditional Kazakh robe over his shirt and tie, he might have pulled it off had has face not looked so painfully uncomfortable.

Of course, the internet is all over the look, and memes have been popping up like crazy.

∗record scratch∗ ∗freeze frame∗ Yup, that's me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation… pic.twitter.com/LR4CXuasmq — mnrrnt (@Mnrrnt) July 24, 2017

Cage wondering how all his life choices led to this moment pic.twitter.com/ikjzb77s2V — JMF (@jmfinn) July 23, 2017

Let’s just hope Cage is feeling better now.