Ten Signs You’re Living the ‘Modern’ American Dream

July 24, 2017 6:30 AM By Tony Tecate
A recent survey had people name the top signs you’re living the “modern” American dream.  It’s not exactly clear what that MEANS, but they posted a list of the top 30 answers, and some of them aren’t that crazy.

There are a few big ones, like owning a $40,000 car and having at least $35,000 in savings.  But here are ten that are a lot more attainable.  They’re a nice reminder of how good most Americans have it, even if it doesn’t always feel that way . . .

1.  Having a Netflix subscription.

2.  Voting, because it means you’re a U.S. citizen.

3.  Being able to buy gadgets every now and then, like a new phone.

4.  Having steak at least once a month.

5.  Being able to donate old clothes to Goodwill, because you don’t like them anymore.

6.  Having enough free time to do leisurely stuff, like going on walks or bike rides.

7.  Shopping at Whole Foods.  (???)

8.  Owning a big-screen TV.

9.  Having a fridge with an ice dispenser.

10.  Being able to take a day off work without having to worry about being fired.

