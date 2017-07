I cannot wait until ‘Stranger Things 2’ comes out! The trailer was released at Comic Con in San Diego over the weekend. By far, probably the BEST trailer released this weekend, ‘Thriller’ and Halloween together? What more can you ask for?!

Darkness falls across the land… Here is the first trailer for #StrangerThings2. https://t.co/534mDf1Os2 —

Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 22, 2017