Wiz Khalifa Joins MMA

From Justin Bieber and Floyd Mayweather, yet another singer has joined the MMA train! Rapper Wiz Khalifa has been known to “Pack Bowls,” but it is only a matter of time before we see the rapper pack blows in the ring and transition into MMA fighting!

According to TMZ, there is a video showing Wiz Khalifa taking this very seriously as he brings his gear to Napa and kicks major butt training with UFC star Cat Zingano!

Napa was supposed to a wine trip with his girlfriend, Izabela Guedes, but he wanted to add more! From punches with Fox’s Jay Glazer to kicks with Cat Zingano, Wiz Khalifa is clearly very serious about this training.

Wonder who the first fight will be with and if we will catch it PPV anytime soon…