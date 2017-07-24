Wiz Khalifa Joins MMA

July 24, 2017 11:46 AM
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 22: Recording artist Wiz Khalifa performs onstage at night one of the 2017 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert, sponsored by Hulu, at Staples Center on June 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

From Justin Bieber and Floyd Mayweather, yet another singer has joined the MMA train! Rapper Wiz Khalifa has been known to “Pack Bowls,” but it is only a matter of time before we see the rapper pack blows in the ring and transition into MMA fighting!

According to TMZ, there is a video showing Wiz Khalifa taking this very seriously as he brings his gear to Napa and kicks major butt training with UFC star Cat Zingano!

Napa was supposed to a wine trip with his girlfriend, Izabela Guedes, but he wanted to add more! From punches with Fox’s Jay Glazer to kicks with Cat Zingano, Wiz Khalifa is clearly very serious about this training.

Wonder who the first fight will be with and if we will catch it PPV anytime soon…

