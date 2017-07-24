Yikes! Woman Sets Apartment On Fire Trying To Kill A Bug

July 24, 2017 2:27 PM
Filed Under: Apartment, bug, Fire, Kansas, Woman
A dead cockroach is seen inside an HLM building (Habitation a Loyer Modere - rent-controlled housing) that is part of the HLM housing estate of Aulnay-sous-Bois, a commune in the Seine-Saint-Denis department, in the northeastern suburbs of Paris, on April 14, 2017. In conflict for months, social company Emmaus Habitat and a tenants' association refuse to take responsibility for the degraded state of a recently renovated HLM housing in Aulnay-sous-Bois. / AFP PHOTO / GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT
(Photo credit GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – An eastern Kansas woman accidentally has set her apartment on fire in an attempt to kill a bug by burning it with a small, flip-style lighter.

Monique Quarles tells The Topeka Capital-Journal that sparks shot out of the lighter and caused a mattress to catch fire in the Fairlawn Green Apartments complex in Topeka.

After she was unable to put out the fire, Quarles left the unit with two others and began alerting residents of the fire. Fire officials say 13 adults and six children have been displaced.

Topeka Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Herrera says one person was taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

Officials estimate that the fire caused $140,000 in damage.

The apartment complex was the scene of another large fire in July 2016.

