A Majority Of Business Owners Lack A College Degree.

July 25, 2017 6:00 AM By Tony Tecate
(Photo Courtesy Of Def Jam)

According to a new survey, a majority of business owners do not have a college degree.

  • 5% – did not complete high school
  • 20% – high school or G.E.D.
  • 14% – Associate’s degree
  • 17% – some college
  • 26% – college graduate
  • 18% – post-graduate degree

This works just fine if a person owns a business and never needs to go back into the workforce and get a job.

But if they do change their career path and want to go work for someone else, things can be tricky because most high-demand jobs require that four-year degree.

One bad thing about college … When you’re in school, you’re not earning money.

Instead you’re spending it on tuition. People who skip school and start building a business have a four-year head start on the college kids. Even more of a head start if you consider the debt the college kids have to pay back.

Check out the full article here.

 

