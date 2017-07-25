A Majority Of Business Owners Lack A College Degree.

According to a new survey, a majority of business owners do not have a college degree.

5% – did not complete high school

20% – high school or G.E.D.

14% – Associate’s degree

17% – some college

26% – college graduate

18% – post-graduate degree

This works just fine if a person owns a business and never needs to go back into the workforce and get a job.

But if they do change their career path and want to go work for someone else, things can be tricky because most high-demand jobs require that four-year degree.

One bad thing about college … When you’re in school, you’re not earning money.

Instead you’re spending it on tuition. People who skip school and start building a business have a four-year head start on the college kids. Even more of a head start if you consider the debt the college kids have to pay back.

