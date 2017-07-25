Check Out Drake’s New Lil Wayne Tattoo

By Robyn Collins

Drake’s tattoos are composed of images that conjure memories of important influences and incidents in his life. They include Sade related art, renderings of his parents, Aaliyah, some logos, and a shark to remind him of Rihanna.

Related: Is There a Secret Drake Diss on Meek Mill’s New Album?

His latest tattoo was inked in honor of the man who gave him his big break in rap when he signed the Canadian rapper to Young Money. Lil Wayne will never be far from Drake’s heart now that he’s permanently resting on his left arm.

Drake posted a photo of the new artwork on Instagram, while another outlet shared the original photo that is depicted in the black and gray piece.

🤘🏽 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:57pm PDT