Former ’16 & Pregnant’ Star Now Working As Escort

July 25, 2017 12:19 PM By Nina
Filed Under: 16 & Pregnant, escort, Jordan Cashmyer
(Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

One of the teen moms from “16 & Pregnant” has been struggling ever since the cameras stopped rolling.

Radar Online has revealed that Jordan Cashmyer has succumbed to a heroin addiction and currently works as an escort under the name Raquelle.

The now 22-year-old has been in a downward spiral ever since appearing on the show, with a family member explaining:

“There was no drug use while she was pregnant, but she went off the deep end six or seven weeks after the baby was born…… [The show] was a negative experience for her.”

Cashmyer’s daughter, Genevieve, is now a 3-year-old and lives solely with her father, Derek Taylor.

To see what Cashmyer looks like now, you can head right here.

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live