Hater App Tallies Up Hate From Each State.

July 25, 2017 6:55 AM By Tony Tecate
The dating app Hater made waves when it was released earlier this year because it doesn’t match people based on what they enjoy. Instead, it matches people based on the things they hate the most.

And now that it’s been in business for a while, the number crunchers behind the app have been able to figure out exactly what its users hate state-by-state.

Here’s a rundown of some of the highlights – or lowlights – of what people hate across the country:

  • Minnesota – drinking alone
  • New Mexico – Polo shirts
  • New Jersey – jellyfish
  • Kentucky – friends that ask you to help them move
  • California – fidget spinners
  • Alabama – vegetarianism
  • Louisiana – being the designated driver
  • Texas – sleeping with the window open
  • Delaware – Casey Affleck

Check out what all 50 states hates by clicking here.

