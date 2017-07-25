Justin Bieber Cancel’s His Tour To Turn To Christ

TMZ reports that Justin Bieber canceled his Purpose tour because of Christ. Sources are saying he has “rededicated his life to Christ.”

This decision came out of nowhere and is quite surprising to not only his fans but to his tour crew as well. Sources are saying that they are very upset with his decision. The crew is concerned about their well being and how this is going to impact their finances without any warning.

Bieber has been hanging out Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz a lot over the last few months, he even attended a huge church event in Australia.