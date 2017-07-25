Man Forced To Pay $65K Of Child Support For A Kid That’s Not His

A Texas man is on the hook for $65,000 of child support for a kid he’s only met once. Even worse, the child isn’t his…….

The Houston Chronicle has reported that 45-year-old Gabriel Cornejo has been ordered to pay the huge child support sum to an ex-girlfriend he’d dated sixteen years prior.

Cornejo was originally ordered by a Texas court to pay child support in 2003 after his ex claimed he was the only possible father. Unfortunately, Cornejo was never informed about the ruling, and he didn’t even found out about his alleged child until last last year after being served a court order.

Shocked, he traveled to meet his “daughter” and agreed to take a DNA test to prove paternity, The Sun revealed.

However, even though the test came back negative, his ex-girlfriend still demanded the child support payments he was supposed to have been making since 2003. Crazily, Texas law states that he actually does have to pay her for the $65,000 worth of payments that accrued before he finally proved he wasn’t the father.

If he doesn’t pay for his ex-girlfriend’s child now, he could face prison.

While he is currently trying get the case reopened, his case won’t see a court date until next month.

