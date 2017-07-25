Man On Drugs Cuts Off His Privates & Runs Naked Through Streets [Video]

WARNING : VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE & VIOLENCE 18 & OVER TO VIEW

Shocking moment naked man ‘high on drugs’ goes on rampage in Chicago neighborhood after cutting off his own penis

Shocking footage shows a naked man screaming at people in a Chicago neighborhood as he is covered in blood after cutting off his own penis.

The unidentified man appears to be high on acid or synthetic drugs in the video clip filmed on Monday evening near the intersection of Grace Street and Drake Avenue in the Irving Park community.

The footage begins by showing the man, who is bleeding heavily from his crotch, shouting nonsense and swearing at residents who are behind a large metal gate.

