Taco Bell And Lyft Are Teaming Up To Bring You Late Night Food

July 25, 2017 12:43 PM By Bre
Filed Under: Drunk, food, Late Night, Lyft, Taco Bell
(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Dreams do come true!

We have all been there, it’s late, we are drunk and we want some Taco Bell, but who is going to drive?! Well, you either A. ask the sober person in the group to go grab the food or B. take a Lyft to your nearest Taco Bell!

Well now they are making it even more convenient for us because Taco Bell and Lyft are teaming up. Simply open the Lyft app, select “Taco Mode” and they will take you through the drive-thru!

With this new launch, the special “Taco Mode” Lyft cars will have in-car menus, a taco-themed interior, free swag, and a free Doritos Locos Taco when you use the app to stop at Taco Bell on the way to your final destination between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Unfortunately it is only in the testing phase right now. The first market testing it out is Orange Count, California on July 27th-29th and August 3rd-5th.

Additional cities will be added throughout the next few months and “Taco Mode” will be available everywhere in 2018.

