Woman Lights Apartment On Fire To Kill A Bug

Who knew one little bug could cause so much damage!

According to Kron 4, a woman in Kansas was attempting to kill a bug with a lighter when she accidentally set her entire apartment on fire!

Monique Quarles told The Topeka Capital-Journal that when she used the lighter, sparks flew out and lit a nearby mattress on fire. The mattress-fire then spread to the rest of the apartment after Quarles was unable to put it out.

At that point, she left her unit to alert other residents that they needed to evacuate. The fire proceeded to cause $140,000 of damage and sent one person to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation. Fire officials have also confirmed that nineteen people, including six children, have now been displaced due to the accident.

