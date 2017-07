According to Bossip, Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star, Teairra Mari, is a real one when it comes to admitting going under the knife. VH1’s “Dirty Little Secrets” clip reveals that at one point during filming, Mari’s new booty was leaking!

She is not only honest but she was straight-up! Teairra Mari had no shame in owning up about her procedure and event added, “my butt might’ve been leaking but…It wasn’t leaking no fake, prosthetic s***.”

