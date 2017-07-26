A Rooftop Pool Lounge Is FINALLY Coming To Sacramento!

The Sawyer, a boutique hotel located across the street from the Golden 1 Center just announced their plans for the first ever rooftop pool lounge in Sacramento!

The name of the lounge will be called Revival.

It’s not only a pool but it will also be a restaurant for Sawyer guests and anyone going to events at the Golden 1 Center.

Poolside will have bottle service and cabanas, and it will be overlooking the Downtown Commons. (DOCO)

The hotel says it won’t turn into a club but it will have nightlife atmosphere on the weekends and be open until 2 am.

