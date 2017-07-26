Angelina Jolie: New Medical Issue Has Caused Facial Paralysis

Things have been tough for Angelina Jolie over the past year.

Following a double mastectomy, she went through a difficult divorce with ex-husband Brad Pitt, and now she’s revealed another medical issue she’s facing: Bell’s Palsy.

According to People, Jolie revealed in an issue with Vanity Fair that she’d developed the condition last year, along with hypertension.

Bell’s Palsy is a form of facial paralysis resulting from damaged nerves, and it’s caused one side of her face to droop.

The stressful times she’s been going through recently may have lead to the condition, as she explained:

“Sometimes women in families put themselves last until it manifests itself in their own health.”

While it doesn’t appear to be life-threatening, we wish her the best as she moves through this difficult period in her life.

