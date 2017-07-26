Better Cut Those Wild Thoughts!

Rumors have been going around that Rihanna could be pregnant. GUESS AGAIN!

According to Bossip, RiRi shut that down QUICKLY with Instagram post.

Rihanna quickly caught wind on these rumors and took the high road by posting a picture her amazing curves during the premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets in Paris.

Her outfit was tight enough to show her curvy body and guess what? There was no baby bump. Rihanna is not pregnant, just THICK! So put away all those Wild Thoughts because RiRi just has banging body.