TMZ is reporting that Charlie Puth is a front-runner to be a judge on ‘American Idol’.

So far that’s Katy Perry & Ryan Seacrest locked in.

Lionel Richie is still rumored to be the other judge to join Katy, and possible Charlie Puth on the judging panel.

Charlie has a new hit single called ‘Attention’ which you can see below.

Plus he’s on the song that has the most views on YouTube ever! ‘See You Again’ with Wiz Khalifa.