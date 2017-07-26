Check Out What’s Coming To Netflix In August!

Are you a fan of “The Matrix”? Well I hope so because the trilogy will be making its way to Netflix on August 1. Also coming next month is the debut of the Netflix Original series “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later.”

Here’s the full listing of what’s to come:

Aug. 1

“A Cinderella Story”

“Bad Santa”

“Cloud Atlas”

“Crematorium” (Season 1)

“Everyone’s Hero”

“Funny Games” (US)

“Innerspace”

“Jackie Brown”

“Lord of War”

“Maz Jobrani: Immigrant” (Netflix Original)

“Nola Circus”

“Opening Night”

“Practical Magic”

“Sleepy Hollow”

“Small Soldiers”

“Surviving Escobar ― Alias JJ” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“The Addams Family”

“The Astronaut’s Wife”

“The Bomb”

“The Hollywood Masters” (Season 1)

“The Last Mimzy”

“The Matrix”

“The Matrix Reloaded”

“The Matrix Revolutions”

“The Number 23”

“The Royal House of Windsor” (Season 1)

“The Truth About Alcohol”

“The Wedding Party”

“Tie the Knot”

“Who Gets the Dog?”

“Wild Wild West”

Aug. 2

“Jab We Met”

“The Founder”

Aug. 3

“Sing”

“The Invisible Guardian”

Aug. 4

“Icarus” (Netflix Original)

“Voltron: Legendary Defender” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

″Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

Aug. 5

“Holes”

Aug. 8

“My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic” (Season 7, Episodes 1-13)

Aug. 9

“Black Site Delta”

Aug. 10

“Diary of an Exorcist ― Zero”

Aug. 11

“Atypical” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

“Naked” (Netflix Original)

“True and the Rainbow Kingdom” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“White Gold” (Netflix Original)

Aug. 13

“Arthur and the Invisibles”

“Hot Property”

“Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo”

Aug. 14

“The Outcasts”

“Urban Hymn”

Aug. 15

“Barbeque”

“Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo” (Netflix Original)

“21”

“A New Economy”

“All These Sleepless Nights”

“Donald Cried”

“Murderous Affair” (Season 1)

“My Ex-Ex”

“The Sweet Life”

Aug. 16

“Gold”

Aug. 18

“Dinotrux” (Season 5, Netflix Original)

“Glitter Force Doki Doki” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“I Am Sam”

“Marvel’s The Defenders” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“What Happened to Monday” (Netflix Original)

Aug. 19

“Hide and Seek”

Aug. 20

“Camera Store”

Aug. 21

“AWOL”

“Bad Rap”

“Beautiful Creatures”

“Gomorrah” (Season 2)

“Unacknowledged”

Aug. 22

“Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast” (Netflix Original)

“Sadie’s Last Days on Earth”

Aug. 23

“Feel Rich”

Aug. 25

“Disjointed: Part 1” (Netflix Original)

“Death Note” (Netflix Original)

“DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge” (Season 5, Netflix Original)

“Once Upon a Time” (Season 6)

Aug. 29

“Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack”

“Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face” (Netflix Original)

“The Good Place” (Season 1)

Aug. 31