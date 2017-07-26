Hater App Tallies Up Hate From Each State.

The dating app Hater made waves when it was released earlier this year because it doesn’t match people based on what they enjoy. Instead, it matches people based on the things they hate the most.

And now that it’s been in business for a while, the number crunchers behind the app have been able to figure out exactly what its users hate state-by-state.

Here’s a rundown of some of the highlights – or lowlights – of what people hate across the country:

Minnesota – drinking alone

New Mexico – Polo shirts

New Jersey – jellyfish

Kentucky – friends that ask you to help them move

California – fidget spinners

Alabama – vegetarianism

Louisiana – being the designated driver

Texas – sleeping with the window open

Delaware – Casey Affleck

omg, there's a new dating app called "hater" that matches people who hate the same things. bye 4ever, tinder! https://t.co/5H7Lh6rRrr pic.twitter.com/ioF1FZYNId — LC (@laura_carolyn) July 19, 2017

