Intoxicated Man Assulted By Woman In Alley

July 26, 2017 12:05 PM By Nina
You can find some crazy things on the internet, but this is just disturbing. MTO reported that a clearly intoxicated man has been recorded in broad daylight trying to fight off a woman from raping him. In the video you can see the man struggle to shake the woman off as she overpowers him and rips his clothes in what appears to be an alley.

There are some comments of people taking this footage as a “joke,” but sexual assault is a serious matter. The man tries to shake her, then in the end is head butting her in attempts to break free.

Rather than helping the man get away from the woman, someone is recording the man’s struggle to get her hands off of him. What is the person behind the camera thinking? Instead of helping the man escape, they decide to pull out a camera and record? What is wrong with some people?!

You can find the video here.

